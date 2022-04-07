Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 3,018 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,377,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,451,000 after buying an additional 71,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,233,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 1,983,134 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,194,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after buying an additional 55,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($17.14) to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

