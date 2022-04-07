Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,070 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 1,725.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,538,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,786,000 after purchasing an additional 167,461 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $3,584,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

