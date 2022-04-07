Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. Adient has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.91.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Adient by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Adient by 36,420.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Adient by 12.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

