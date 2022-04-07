Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Downgraded to Hold at Danske

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Arjo AB (publ) stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Arjo AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

