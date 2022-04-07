Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Cut to “Sell” at Investec

Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TBLMY opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. Tiger Brands has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $17.35.
About Tiger Brands (Get Rating)
