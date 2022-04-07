Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Lowered to $41.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 227.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.65.

Shares of HOOD opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,642.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,148,358,000. Ribbit Capital GP II Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $470,317,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,893,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

