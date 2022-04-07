Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by TheStreet

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
Shares of TGH opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $41.89.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.
About Textainer Group (Get Rating)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textainer Group (TGH)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.