Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by TheStreet

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of TGH opened at $35.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

