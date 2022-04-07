Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,719 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.62.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.