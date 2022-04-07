TheStreet Lowers GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) to C+

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAMCO Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GAMCO Investors stock opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. GAMCO Investors has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $81.67 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 84.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Investors by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

