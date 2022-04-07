Bessemer Group Inc. Has $67,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in UBS Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 796,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

