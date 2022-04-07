Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler Sells 11,481 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $936.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 211.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Photronics in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Photronics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

