Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler Sells 11,481 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ PLAB opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $936.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.
Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Photronics (PLAB)
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.