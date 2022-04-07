NEXT.coin (NEXT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (NEXT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,525.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.56 or 0.00775538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00205711 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002696 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00022136 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEXTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.