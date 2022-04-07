Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) VP Charles Jeff Hardin Sells 3,675 Shares of Stock

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 156.46 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,095,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

