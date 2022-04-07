Robert Carey Purchases 20,000 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Robert Carey purchased 3,685 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $24,247.30.

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $200.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.53. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Air by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 149,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Air by 554.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 70,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

