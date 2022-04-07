Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Director Gary H. Hunt Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FPH stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.24 million, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Point by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Point by 17.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Five Point by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 505,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Five Point by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

