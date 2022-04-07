Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,536 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $104,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70.

Alarm.com stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,348,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after buying an additional 109,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

