DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 3,948 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DOCU opened at $102.70 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 257.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

