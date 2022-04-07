Wolfe Research Lowers Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Market Perform

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.46.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,108,312,000 after buying an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 311,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after acquiring an additional 805,591 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,021,000 after acquiring an additional 472,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after acquiring an additional 137,074 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.