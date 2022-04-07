Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Magna International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Magna International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

NYSE:MGA opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

