United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) EVP Michael Irizarry Sells 20,957 Shares

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $650,714.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:USM opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.65. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,010,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 64,842 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 376,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 109,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular (Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.