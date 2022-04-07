Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Jack Nielsen Sells 1,027 Shares of Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.21 and a beta of 0.51. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

