RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 29th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OPP opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.