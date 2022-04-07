Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $107.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

