Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $43.40.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after purchasing an additional 215,739 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $2,396,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beam Global by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 55,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

About Beam Global (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.