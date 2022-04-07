Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

CLS opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

