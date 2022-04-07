Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.80.

LPI opened at $78.48 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 3.86.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,516 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

