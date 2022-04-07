LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Shares of LPLA opened at $184.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $196.29.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

