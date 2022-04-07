2crazyNFT Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One 2crazyNFT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. 2crazyNFT has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $210,299.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.06 or 0.07415250 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,422.05 or 0.99993492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051032 BTC.

2crazyNFT Profile

2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive

2crazyNFT Coin Trading

