B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.03 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

TMHC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

TMHC stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

