Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pearson (NYSE: PSO) in the last few weeks:
- 4/2/2022 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “
- 3/31/2022 – Pearson is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Pearson is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Pearson is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2022 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “
- 3/14/2022 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 3/2/2022 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “
- 3/2/2022 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.20) to GBX 900 ($11.80).
- 3/1/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 680 ($8.92) to GBX 700 ($9.18).
- 2/28/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 703 ($9.22) to GBX 740 ($9.70).
- 2/28/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 630 ($8.26).
- 2/10/2022 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “
Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
