Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pearson (NYSE: PSO) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2022 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

3/31/2022 – Pearson is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pearson is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pearson is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

3/14/2022 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

3/2/2022 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 930 ($12.20) to GBX 900 ($11.80).

3/1/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 680 ($8.92) to GBX 700 ($9.18).

2/28/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 703 ($9.22) to GBX 740 ($9.70).

2/28/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 630 ($8.26).

2/10/2022 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1894 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

