Brown Advisory Inc. Invests $273,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPO. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XPO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

