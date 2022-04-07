QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $155.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Qualcomm has completed the acquisition of Arriver from SSW Partners. The buyout will bolster its ability to deliver fully integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System solutions to automakers. The company is focused on retaining its leadership in 5G and the chipset market, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and best-in-class security. It is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking solutions that help to transform connectivity in business enterprises, homes and smart factories. However, the company faces intense competition from low-cost chip manufacturers. High research and development costs are expected to dent margins, while global chip shortage due to supply-chain disruptions is a headwind. It is susceptible to risks arising from a decline in handset shipments, especially in China.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.56.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.28 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $161.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

