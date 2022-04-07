Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $94.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.40.

SSREY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $23.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.