Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$3.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCW. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.20. The stock has a market cap of C$909.08 million and a PE ratio of 53.97. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

