IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their market perform rating on shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IMARA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMARA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

IMRA opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. IMARA has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 65,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $102,674.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $30,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and have sold 63,819 shares worth $117,083. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,018,000. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $3,399,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IMARA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

