The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 53,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 207,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.99 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.