Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 1,490 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $190.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.90. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.