Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 877 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,477 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 377,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 191,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

