Northstar Group Inc. Sells 62 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northstar Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,054,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,109 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $298.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.87. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.99 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $308.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

