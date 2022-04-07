Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Ameresco worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after acquiring an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,839 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 234,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,878,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 1,027.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 447,305 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock worth $2,298,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. TheStreet lowered Ameresco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

