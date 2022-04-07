Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $299.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $298.41 and a 200-day moving average of $311.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.