Critical Contrast: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. One Liberty Properties pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for One Liberty Properties and Granite Point Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.25%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 46.96% 12.90% 5.14% Granite Point Mortgage Trust 34.47% 4.99% 1.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 7.83 $38.86 million $1.83 16.77 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 2.88 $68.35 million $1.14 9.29

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats One Liberty Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

