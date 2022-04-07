Telemus Capital LLC Sells 904 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,151,000 after purchasing an additional 278,786 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,750,000 after purchasing an additional 214,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 207,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.18.

NYSE ROK opened at $272.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

