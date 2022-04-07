Telemus Capital LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $61.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

