West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is a diversified wood products company. It engages in producing lumber, LVL, MDF, plywood, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and energy principally in western Canada and the southern United States. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WFG. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.60 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.09.

NYSE:WFG opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.24. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $64.72 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($1.65). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

