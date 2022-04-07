APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $43.88.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in APA by 43.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,007,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

