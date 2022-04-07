Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CNDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conduent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Conduent has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Goff John C bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conduent (Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

