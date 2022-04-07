BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BZFD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZFD opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed News for young readers; Tasty, a platform for shareable content; HuffPost, a publisher of online news and media content; and Complex Networks that offers urban culture content of fashion, food, music, sneakers, and pop culture, as well as As Is for beauty, BringMe! for travel, Goodful for health and wellness, Nifty for home, and BuzzFeed Parents for family.

