Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 21.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

