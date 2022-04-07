Litecred (LTCR) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

Litecred (LTCR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Litecred coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecred has a total market capitalization of $13,126.36 and $4.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecred has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,427.96 or 1.00007098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00062705 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00264055 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.98 or 0.00315432 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00137030 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001254 BTC.

About Litecred

Litecred (LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecred is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency with the characteristic of self-funded development, via block subsidy of 10% for each minted block, which guarantees a small and continuos flow to the developers, in order to mantain the project active. There is no developer premine at launch. “

Buying and Selling Litecred

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

